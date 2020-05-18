Graduation parades for high schools seniors

TUCSON, Ariz. — Three nights of graduation parades taking place at Tucson Dragway to celebrate Vail seniors.

Sunday night's parade honored seniors from Cienega High School.

Monday's parade is for Empire High School, Vail Academy and High School and Vail Innovation Center seniors.

Tuesday, seniors from Andrada Polytechnic High School and Pantano High School will have their parade.

The parades are free and begin at 7:30 p.m.

Seniors are lined up at 6:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear their cap and gown.

Pomp and Circumstance is played while the graduating students ride around the one-mile route and their names are announced.

