Governor plans to visit area where crews are battling fires

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey plans Thursday to visit south-central Arizona where crews supported by aircraft are working to keep two wildfires out of Globe and other communities in Gila and Pinal counties.

Ducey planned to take an aerial tour of the two fires, be briefed by fire officials and visit an evacuation shelter. Ducey on Wednesday issued an emergency declaration for the fires. The declaration will make up to $400,000 available for response efforts. Crews increased containment of one fire burning near Superior and Miami to 34% of its perimeter as of Wednesday night.

Containment of the other fire southeast of Globe was at 36% as of Thursday morning.

