Governor plans to visit area where crews are battling fires

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. Republicans have criticized a push by some Democrats to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, but their tune has changed when it comes to the highest courts at the state level. In 2016, Ducey signed into law measures expanding the number of seats on the Arizona state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 12:25:15-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey plans Thursday to visit south-central Arizona where crews supported by aircraft are working to keep two wildfires out of Globe and other communities in Gila and Pinal counties.

Ducey planned to take an aerial tour of the two fires, be briefed by fire officials and visit an evacuation shelter. Ducey on Wednesday issued an emergency declaration for the fires. The declaration will make up to $400,000 available for response efforts. Crews increased containment of one fire burning near Superior and Miami to 34% of its perimeter as of Wednesday night.

Containment of the other fire southeast of Globe was at 36% as of Thursday morning.

