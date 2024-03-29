Governor Katie Hobbs making multiple stops in Southern Arizona Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is making multiple stops across Southern Arizona on Friday, March 29th.

Hobbs will begin the day in Marana, where she will be joined by Ascent Aviation Services for a special groundbreaking ceremony at 10 in the morning. The area is getting two new wide-body hangars.

The new facility will serve as a North American conversion site, where passenger planes are turned into cargo planes. A $55 million investment will help make these new hangars a reality, creating over 300 jobs: aircraft mechanics, structures, avionics, and interiors technicians, quality control inspectors, and related support staff.

Hobbs will then make her way to Tucson to recognize César Chávez Day. The ceremony is happening around 12:15 p.m. at the El Rio Neighborhood Center, Multipurpose Building A Lobby. Hobbs will become the first Governor in state history to recognize the occasion.