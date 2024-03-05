Governor Hobbs announces $2B in AZ medical debt to be cleared through buyback partnership

If you have significant medical debt, it could soon be going away.

Governor Katie Hobbs is launching a new partnership to wipe way $2 billion of medical debt for families statewide.

Arizona will now be using about $30 million in leftover COVID funding to negotiate with hospitals and debt collectors and then the non-profit RIP Medical Debt will buy out what's left.

The group did something similar in New York City, clearing $2 billion of debt for half a million people.

The non-profit's Jeff Smith says the deal in Arizona will go far beyond that.

"At least 750,000, perhaps more than a million, will soon be informed that their medical bills are gone," Smith said. "Their credit scores are on the way to improving, Their fear of getting the healthcare they need, when they need it, will be diminished."

To qualify for the relief your salary can be up to 4-times the federal poverty level. That's about $60,000 for individuals, $80,000 for a family of two, and just over $100,000 for a family of three.

You also qualify if your debt is more than 5% of what you make.

If you're eligible, you'll get a letter in the mail sometime in the next two years letting you know the debts have been paid off.