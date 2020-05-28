Governor Ducey to present 'good news' on state virus fight

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to brief the public Thursday on the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and he says the news will be good.

The governor offered a preview of the trends on Wednesday.

He also pushed back on media questions about videos from old town Scottsdale on Memorial Day that showed hundreds of people partying in the nightclub district.

He said the focus should instead be on the millions of Arizonans who have responded to the call for social distancing.

