Governor Ducey signs bill cracking down on human smuggling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey has signed House Bill 2696, supporting the crack down on child sex crimes and human smuggling organizations.

H.B. 2696 mandatory sentences; children; trafficking; smuggling specifies mandatory sentencing guidelines for a person convicted of a dangerous crime against children in the first degree involving continuous sexual abuse of a child and modifies release requirements of individuals convicted of specific sexual offenses.

We have seen a dramatic increase in human smuggling at the border since President Biden took office.



These criminals drive recklessly, which often ends in death and tragedy.



We’ve all seen the news reports.



I’m hopeful this new law will help to save lives and deter more migrants from making the dangerous journey to our border.

Gov. Ducey

This bill also increases the penalty for smuggling of human beings for profit or commercial purposes.

The governor signed H.B. 2696 following a meeting with Arizona sheriffs. It is part of the American Governors' Border Strike Force announced last week.

Representative Leo Biasiucci (LD-30) sponsored the bill, along with 32 co-sponsors.

“...We’re continuing to put the hammer down on child sex crimes and human smuggling. Anyone who takes part in this crime should not be on the streets," Rep. Biasiucci said. "We’re sending the message that people who take part in human smuggling will go to jail for a very long time."

H.B. 2696 also increases the penalty for human smuggling for profit or commercial purposes from a class 4 felony to a class 3 felony.

