Governor Ducey Announces $14 Million To Support Universities’ Response To Pandemic

PHOENIX, Ariz.-- Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday that the University of Arizona, along with Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University, will be receiving $14 million in state funds to continue their efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect their communities.

$8 million will go to additional testing, surveillance, and other response efforts at the universities.

The state is also providing $6 million for the development of ASU's point-of-need testing, which allows health officials and first responders to get COVID-19 test results within minutes.

“Arizona’s universities continue to lead the way in responding to the pandemic and protecting our communities,” said Governor Ducey. “We are excited to continue working with university, public health and community leaders to expand testing and surveillance efforts and to continue identifying best practices in containing the spread of the virus. I’m grateful to Presidents Crow, Robbins and Cheng for their commitment to finding creative solutions and fighting COVID-19.”

So far, the state has invested more than $31 million for the universities’ COVID-19 response.