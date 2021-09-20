Governor Ducey, 25 fellow governors request border meeting with Biden

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gov. Doug Ducey and 25 fellow Republican governors are requesting a meeting with President Joe Biden to find solutions to the border crisis.

In a letter released today, the governors say they are “seeking an open and constructive dialogue regarding border enforcement on behalf of U.S. citizens in our states and all those hoping to become U.S. citizens. We must end the current crisis and return to border operations that respect the laws of our land and the lives of all people, including those in our states looking to the federal government to enforce and protect our nation’s borders.”

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection border authorities detained more than 200,000 migrants in August for a second consecutive month.

In Arizona, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol has experienced a more than 900 percent increase in apprehensions compared to last year and the Tucson Sector Border Patrol has experienced a more than 200 percent increase in apprehensions.

The governors have requested to meet President Biden within 15 days.