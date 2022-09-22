Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Governor Doug Ducey makes statement on struggles of Republican Party

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recently talked about the struggles with the Republican Party, following tensions with Donald Trump.
Governor Ducey making statment
Posted at 10:36 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 13:36:43-04

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recently made a statement about the Republican Party.

"I look at the party and worry that candidates are more defined by their attitudes than the policies they propose. And yes, a good many small government conservatives have morphed into bullies.. people who are very comfortable using government power to tell companies and people how to lead their lives," said the Governor.

This comment follows tensions Gov. Ducey has with former-president Donald Trump.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!