Governor Doug Ducey makes statement on Hispanic Heritage Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey began Hispanic Heritage Month with a proclamation about it going from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

"This Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate the many talents, diverse culture and vibrant spirit of our Hispanic friends and neighbors. Arizona's rich Hispanic heritage is woven into the fabric of our state and is a driving force in making us a great place to live, work and play," he began.

Tucson and surrounding areas are planning to host special events in celebration of Hispanic heritage.

“Arizona has long been a land of limitless opportunity. The entrepreneurial spirit and strong work ethic that have shaped our state are the very same qualities that define the Hispanic community. Their countless contributions to Arizona and their unwavering belief in the American Dream are an inspiration to us all," ended Gov. Ducey's statement.