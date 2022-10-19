Governor Doug Ducey, CBP, respond to government claims of removing border containers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Office of Doug Ducey, as well as Customs and Border Protection (CBP), released statements regarding the U.S. government wanting the removal of border containers from the Arizona-Mexico border.

CBP agents say a project will begin in early 2023 to close four gaps along the Yuma-Mexico border near Morelos Damn, stating the purpose of filling the gaps are to:

"Provide improved security and reduce injury and death during crossing,

Route migrant traffic to safer locations where migrants can be quickly transported for medical attention, and

Protect existing U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission and Bureau of Reclamation infrastructure in this location."

Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Allen Clark states several reasons for the containers to stay at the border wall.

He claims one reason is Arizona has the right to defend itself since other federal representatives have not made any actions to help the state themselves.

Unless any specific details or plans regarding construction along the order are said, the containers will stay at the gaps, expressed Director Clark.

"Governor ducey completely rejects the idea that anyone would ask him to take any action that would make Arizona un-safe," said Director Clark in a statement.

Arizonans cannot — and will not — wait for federal bureaucrats to do their job and secure the border. We’re taking action now. https://t.co/rsrns8uwlB — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) October 19, 2022