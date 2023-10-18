Tucson chamber criticizes Rio Nuevo board appointments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Katie Hobbs announced five appointees, including four new members, to the Rio Nuevo Board on Tuesday in a move that the Tucson Metro Chamber is questioning.

"This is a great example of the old adage, 'if it isn't broken, don't fix it,'" stated Michael Guymon, President and CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber, said in a chamber news release. "Rio Nuevo was once broken over a decade ago and the then-governor and Legislature stepped in to appoint individuals to fix the mismanagement. A 2022 audit even praised the 'District's improvement, transparency, economic development, increased tax base, and private sector investment incentives' which tells me it's not broken."

The chamber says it has kept open lines of communication with the governor's office over the last many months, encouraging the governor to not disturb the considerable positive momentum of the District, the chamber news release said.

The board consists of five seats appointed by the governor, 2 by the House, and 2 from the Senate. These appointments have no term limits and board members serve until removed or reappointed by a governor or member of the legislature.

“These new appointees will continue to advance the work of Rio Nuevo while also bringing in new ideas, opportunities for investment, and projects for people in their communities,” said Hobbs in the news release about the apointments. “With their collaborative efforts, I’m confident Tucson will continue growing, attracting businesses and creating good-paying jobs for Arizonans. I have full faith that by bringing together such a diverse group of individuals, we will help Tucson reach its full potential.”

Fletcher McCusker, who currently serves as the Chair of the Rio Nuevo Board and lone returnee, is joined by newcomers Sharaya Jimenez, Richard Osern, Corky Poster and Taunya Villicana.

