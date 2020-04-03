Menu

Government lawyer named as new Grand Canyon park leader

Posted: 10:09 AM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 13:09:11-04
Calvin Johnson
Northern Arizona, February 2020
Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A veteran lawyer for the U.S. Interior Department has been appointed as the new superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park, a crown jewel of the park system.

The National Park Service announced Friday that Edward Keable will assume his new post in northern Arizona within 60 days. Keable is currently assistant solicitor of general law for the Office of the Solicitor of the Department of the Interior.

He replaces Christine Lehnertz, who resigned as the park’s superintendent in early 2019 after being cleared of allegations she created a hostile workplace. The park is closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak.

