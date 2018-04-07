Gov. Ducey signs Rio Nuevo extension bill

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2456, the 10-year extension of Rio Nuevo.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Tucson, and overwhelmingly supported by the Arizona House of Representatives and the Arizona Senate, according to a media release from Rio Nuevo.

The signing extends Rio Nuevo's life from 2025 to 2035.

Major Downtown area projects include:

TCC Arena remodel

Roadrunner hockey venue and locker rooms

The Greyhound bus terminal

The AC Marriott Hotel and three adjacent restaurants

The completion of Mission Garden

The Fox Theatre

The Mercado retail

City Park retail and food hall

Caterpillar Tucson Mining Center

Hexagon Mining Headquarters

The Sunshine Mile (Broadway Blvd. downtown to Country Club Rd.)

Caliber Hotel at the TCC

The Marriott Moxy Hotel

Scott Avenue

75 East Broadway – a new 20-story tower with two floors of retail

Cathedral Square

The Marist

The estimated sales tax generated from the construction of all Rio Nuevo-assisted projects is $29 million, according to the media release.