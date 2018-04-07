Gov. Ducey signs Rio Nuevo extension bill

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
5:16 PM, Apr 6, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2456, the 10-year extension of Rio Nuevo.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Tucson, and overwhelmingly supported by the Arizona House of Representatives and the Arizona Senate, according to a media release from Rio Nuevo.

The signing extends Rio Nuevo's life from 2025 to 2035.

Major Downtown area projects include: 

  • TCC Arena remodel 
  • Roadrunner hockey venue and locker rooms 
  • The Greyhound bus terminal
  • The AC Marriott Hotel and three adjacent restaurants
  • The completion of Mission Garden
  • The Fox Theatre
  • The Mercado retail
  • City Park retail and food hall
  • Caterpillar Tucson Mining Center
  • Hexagon Mining Headquarters
  • The Sunshine Mile (Broadway Blvd. downtown to Country Club Rd.)
  • Caliber Hotel at the TCC
  • The Marriott Moxy Hotel 
  • Scott Avenue
  • 75 East Broadway – a new 20-story tower with two floors of retail
  • Cathedral Square
  • The Marist

The estimated sales tax generated from the construction of all Rio Nuevo-assisted projects is $29 million, according to the media release.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top