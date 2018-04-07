Gov. Ducey signs Rio Nuevo extension bill

Fair
TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2456, the 10-year extension of Rio Nuevo.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Tucson, and overwhelmingly supported by the Arizona House of Representatives and the Arizona Senate, according to a media release from Rio Nuevo.
The signing extends Rio Nuevo's life from 2025 to 2035.
Major Downtown area projects include:
The estimated sales tax generated from the construction of all Rio Nuevo-assisted projects is $29 million, according to the media release.