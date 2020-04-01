Menu

Gov. Ducey requests Major Disaster Declaration be made to assist with COVID-19 efforts

Posted: 11:08 AM, Apr 01, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-01
PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is requesting that a Major Disaster Declaration be made by the president in order to help assist with COVID-19 response efforts.

In a letter to President Trump, Ducey says this is a necessary step in order to pull down federal assets and resources.

“Arizonans have shown great resilience while coming together to support one another during this health emergency,” said Governor Ducey. “This declaration will help families, individuals, businesses and tribal communities in our state weather this storm and bounce back afterward stronger than ever. I’m grateful for the partnership and collaboration we’ve had with administrative officials and hope to see this request approved in full to aid Arizona’s COVID-19 response.”

In a press release sent to KGUN 9, Ducey's office says if the declaration is approved, the following programs will get assistance in Arizona:

  • Crisis Counseling Program;
  • Disaster Case Management;
  • Disaster Unemployment Assistance;
  • Disaster Legal Services;
  • Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program;
  • Hazard Mitigation Grant Program;
  • And any other appropriate Stafford Act disaster assistance programs.

On March 11, Ducey issued a declaration of emergency for the state of Arizona.

