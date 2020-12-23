Gov. Ducey: $40M to help prevent homelessness in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Tuesday more federal funds to help prevent homelessness.

The state will distribute $40,256,793 in federal funds to those facing homelessness, according to a press release from Ducey's office. The funding will help enroll homeless people in programs and services, improve emergency shelters and quickly re-house homeless individuals and families.

“We want to make sure Arizonans have access to resources that will keep them safe and healthy, especially as we enter the new year." “These funds will provide critical services to struggling families, help prevent homelessness and support emergency shelters. Thank you to the many organizations across the state that support Arizonans in need, and to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for providing additional funding opportunities to our state.” Governor Ducey

The funding will be rolled out in two phases with the help of the Arizona Department of Economic Security.