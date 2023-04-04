Gospel Rescue Mission to server thousands for Easter weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Gospel Rescue Mission will serve thousands of meals for those in need this Easter Weekend. For the first time—that will include serving meals during Good Friday.

Altogether — the Gospel Rescue Mission will serve 3,000 meals over the two days. It's the first of two major food outreach events of the year, the second one being thanksgiving.

Chief Executive Officer Lisa Chastain said it's the first year GRM has hosted the Friday breakfast. That will feature Tommy Spaulding as guest speaker.

She said "it's an institution in Tucson that's been happening for decades. So we're so excited to be a part of it this year."

The Good Friday Breakfast is at La Paloma, and runs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.



The Easter blessing event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gospel Rescue Mission.

There will be jumping castles for kids, and a drive-thru option.



