Gospel Rescue Mission struggling to hire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Take a step into Gospel Rescue Mission's kitchen: where the stove is almost always hot and all hands are on deck.

"It doesn't go by how many people you got. It goes by the people who really love what they're doing," said Gospel Rescue Mission Kitchen Supervisor,

John Jones.

While they do their best to stay positive, staff at the mission said hiring has been a significant challenge, especially when it comes to jobs in the kitchen. Their small team prepares and serves around 400 meals each day.

"We're no different than other restaurant throughout the country that this is affecting. We're having a hard time finding people to work here in general," said Gospel Rescue Mission Operations Director, Candace Gardin.

The mission has stayed afloat with the generous help of dozens of volunteers, but know a long-term solution is needed.

"It's not just a homeless shelter. It's also a recovery program. They don't think of our kitchen being similar to a restaurant, but it is," said Gospel Rescue Mission Human Resources Director, Erin Jaurigue.

12 positions are open at the mission. That's only a small portion of what is available to job seekers in Pima County.

"If you become an employee here, you'll love it. You'll love the people that you work with," said Jones.

Current staff said it's not just a job, but an opportunity to make a difference.

"They're actually contributing to our community. Not only the community here at Gospel Rescue Mission, but the community outside," said Jones.

If you're interested in applying for a job at Gospel Rescue Mission, click here.

