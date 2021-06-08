Watch
Gospel Rescue Mission opens new wellness center

Gospel Rescue Mission has opened a new wellness center at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity.
Posted at 6:40 PM, Jun 07, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gospel Rescue Mission has opened a new wellness center at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity.

The new wellness center has a workout area and a library. The workout equipment was donated by the Ritz-Carlton at Dove Mountain.

Gospel Rescue Mission provides shelter, addiction recovery, employment, and housing programs to the most vulnerable in the community.

In 2020, the organization provided over 215,000 meals and provided a place to sleep for 75,000 community members.

