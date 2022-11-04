Gospel Rescue Mission hosting job fair Saturday, Nov. 5

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gospel Rescue Mission is holding a job fair on Saturday, Nov. 5. The fair will be held at their shelter located at 4550 S. Palo Verde Rd. from 9 a.m. to noon.
Those interested in applying should bring a resume and be prepared to interview. They are hiring for several full-time and part-time positions.
“Gospel Rescue Mission is growing because we are able to offer holistic, wraparound care to individuals and families who are homeless and struggling. This requires more staff support, which we desperately need," said Lisa Chastain, CEO, Gospel Rescue Mission.
Gospel Rescue Mission is hiring the following positions:
Children Services Advocate (Part-Time)
Development Coordinator
Donations Center Specialist
Executive Assistant
Guest Services (Full-Time, Part-Time, On-Call, Overnight)
Line Cook
Maintenance Technician
Network & Computer Systems Administrator
Network & Computer Systems Technician
Pastoral Care
Recovery Coach
Safety & Security Manager
Safety & Security Patrol
Shelter Advocates Manager
Transformation Recovery Coach
For more information on Gospel Rescue's Mission and its available positions, visit the organization's website.
