Gospel Rescue Mission hosting job fair Saturday, Nov. 5

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gospel Rescue Mission is holding a job fair on Saturday, Nov. 5. The fair will be held at their shelter located at 4550 S. Palo Verde Rd. from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those interested in applying should bring a resume and be prepared to interview. They are hiring for several full-time and part-time positions.

“Gospel Rescue Mission is growing because we are able to offer holistic, wraparound care to individuals and families who are homeless and struggling. This requires more staff support, which we desperately need," said Lisa Chastain, CEO, Gospel Rescue Mission.

Gospel Rescue Mission is hiring the following positions:

Children Services Advocate (Part-Time)

Development Coordinator

Donations Center Specialist

Executive Assistant

Guest Services (Full-Time, Part-Time, On-Call, Overnight)

Line Cook

Maintenance Technician

Network & Computer Systems Administrator

Network & Computer Systems Technician

Pastoral Care

Recovery Coach

Safety & Security Manager

Safety & Security Patrol

Shelter Advocates Manager

Transformation Recovery Coach

For more information on Gospel Rescue's Mission and its available positions, visit the organization's website.