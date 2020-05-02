Menu

Gospel Rescue Mission fed 1,000 families in need during pandemic

Gospel Rescue Mission has been feeding families throughout this pandemic with their "blessings to go' campaign.
Posted at 10:52 PM, May 01, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Gospel Rescue Mission has been feeding families throughout this pandemic with their "blessings to go' campaign.

The focus is on the people that traditional traditional food assistance programs don't account for meaning those living paycheck to paycheck, today, that program came to and end.

Gospel Rescue Mission development manager Victor Hightower said "We served 30 families today and overall, in the last five weeks we served 1,000 families who are living paycheck to paycheck. God has blessed us with a lot of provisions and we've been able to help a lot of families so we're thankful for that."

Gospel Rescue Mission says while the campaign is over they're continuing to offer non-perishable food for anyone who needs it.

