Gordo's returns to Tucson as a farmer's market stand named "Gordo's 2.0"

TUCSON, Ariz. - Most Tucsonans probably remember the Gordo's commercial with Al Valenzuela. Well, that Tucson staple is no longer a thing of the past.

TucsonFoodie.com reports Valenzuela’s daughter, Marguerite Brown, is bringing Gordo's back with "Gordo's 2.0."

Although the new establishment isn't a restaurant, it's a farmer's market stand with freshly fried chimichangas.

You can find the new stand at the Oro Valley or Rillito Park Farmer's Market on Sundays.

If the new stand is a success, Gordo’s 2.0 may begin distributing frozen products nationally.

If you're in the mood for some nostalgia, you can check out the full commercial on YouTube.