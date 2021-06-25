Watch
GOP-led Arizona Legislature OK's $1.9B income tax cut

The Arizona House has approved a $1.9 billion income tax cut package that mainly benefits the wealthy as majority Republicans pushed through key pieces of a state budget plan opposed by Democrats. AP photo.
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jun 25, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has approved a $1.9 billion income tax cut package that mainly benefits the wealthy as majority Republicans pushed through key pieces of a state budget plan opposed by Democrats.

The House on Thursday joined the Senate in approving the tax cuts and another proposal shielding high-earning taxpayers from the effects of a new 3.5% tax surcharge that voters approved in November to boost education funding.

By Thursday evening, nine of the 11 bills that make up the $12.8 billion budget plan were approved in both chambers and ready to send to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

