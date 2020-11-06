GOP leaders say they'll keep control of Arizona Legislature

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans who were worried about Democrats taking control of one or both chambers of the Arizona Legislature for the first time in nearly 30 years on Election Day are breathing a little easier.

With a series of tight races still too early to call, the GOP leaders of the House and Senate both said Thursday it appears likely they will maintain control.

The Senate is currently split 17-13 for Republicans, and only one seat appears lost for them.

The House was split 31-29 for the GOP, and it appears to be a stalemate with each party losing one seat and picking up another.