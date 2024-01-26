GOP Freedom Fest canceled in Phoenix after Trump appearance scrapped

PHOENIX (KNXV) — Former President Donald Trump has scrapped plans to attend the Arizona GOP Freedom Fest that was scheduled for tomorrow, January 26.

According to information from the event organizers, Trump's appearance was canceled due to court obligations in which he's required to attend.

Trump began testifying Thursday in a New York defamation trial to determine how much he might owe the advice columnist E. Jean Carroll for disparaging her as a liar after she publicly accused him of a decades-old rape in 2019.

On Thursday, a source confirmed to ABC15 that Trump would no longer be speaking at the Phoenix event. The announcement also comes on the heels of the drama between two big Trump supporters, senate candidate Kari Lake and party chairman Jeff DeWit.

Following the announcement that Trump would not be attending, the entire event was canceled.

It was scheduled to take place at Dream City Church in north Phoenix.

Organizers of the event say a full refund will be issued to your original payment method, and should be received within 3-5 business days.