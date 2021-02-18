GOP-controlled Legislature advancing anti-abortion measures

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona Legislature have advanced a pair of bills backed by anti-abortion groups. One approved by a Senate committee Thursday would make the procedure illegal if the mother sought it because of a fetal disability.

A second approved by the House on a preliminary voice vote would send $3 million to a program designed to persuade young women not to seek an abortion. The moves come as a more-conservative GOP-controlled Legislature embraces anti-abortion legislation that may stand a better chance of being upheld in the courts because of changes in the makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court.

