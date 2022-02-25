GOP-controlled Arizona House poised to ban abortion pills

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has given initial approval to a measure banning manufacturing or prescribing medication that would cause an abortion.

The bill eliminates the choice used by half of the people who have abortions and leave more invasive surgical procedures as the only option for those seeking to end their pregnancies.

The proposal awaits a formal vote after Thursday's House debate.

It is one of two major anti-abortion bills in the Republican-controlled Legislature this year.

The other outlaws abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and has passed the Senate.

Of the 13,186 abortions in Arizona in 2020 half were done using medication and only 636 came after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

