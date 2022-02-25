Watch
GOP-controlled Arizona House poised to ban abortion pills

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Associated Press
FILE - In this May 21, 2019 file photo, Arizona Republican state Rep. Nancy Barto, middle, stands with other lawmakers in the Statehouse in Phoenix. Republicans who control the Arizona Senate voted Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, moving to put a new ban in place ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decision that could bring seismic changes to abortion availability in the United States. "The state has an obligation to protect life, and that is what this bill is about," Barto said during debate. (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File)
Posted at 5:47 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 19:47:23-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has given initial approval to a measure banning manufacturing or prescribing medication that would cause an abortion.

The bill eliminates the choice used by half of the people who have abortions and leave more invasive surgical procedures as the only option for those seeking to end their pregnancies.

The proposal awaits a formal vote after Thursday's House debate.

It is one of two major anti-abortion bills in the Republican-controlled Legislature this year.

The other outlaws abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and has passed the Senate.

Of the 13,186 abortions in Arizona in 2020 half were done using medication and only 636 came after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

