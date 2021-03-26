Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

GOP bills would limit civilians on police review panels

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 2:18 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 17:18:11-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Legislation backed by law enforcement groups that would sharply limit the ability of civilians to sit on police review boards has sailed through an Arizona Senate committee over opposition from minority Democrats. They argued the proposals could undercut efforts to boost police accountability.

One measure approved by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee limits civilians on police investigation and discipline boards by requriing two-thirds of members to be sworn officers.

Another would require civilians to attend a police academy or take 80 hours of state-certified police training to sit on a civilian review board.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.