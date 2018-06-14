GOP attorneys general group to spend $1.9M on Arizona ads

PHOENIX - Arizona's Attorney General Mark Brnovich is receiving hefty support from a national Republican organization for his re-election bid.

The Republican Attorneys General Association announced on Thursday it reserved $1.9 million worth of television advertisements for Brnovich.



He's running unopposed on the Republican ticket. Democrat January Contreras is also running unopposed in the primary.



RAGA's executive director Scott Will said in a statement that Brnovich is dedicated to the law and committed to keeping Arizonans safe.



Contreras campaign manager Kendra Johnson said she wasn't surprised that "corporate special interests" are rallying behind Brnovich.



The Arizona advertisement reservations were announced alongside a $1.4 million reservation in Nevada and a $1.4 million reservation in Oklahoma. RAGA says it set a fundraising record this year by raising $21 million through March 2018.