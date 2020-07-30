GOP Arizona Rep. Schweikert pays fine to settle ethics case

GLENDALE, Ariz, (AP) — Republican Arizona Rep. David Schweikert has agreed to pay a $50,000 fine and admit to 11 violations to settle a long-running investigation by the U.S. House Ethics Committee.

The agreement with Schweikert was announced Thursday. He has been under investigation for two years for a series of campaign finance violations and other allegations.

Schweikert is seeking reelection in the Republican-leaning 6th Congressional District that covers much of north Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and Paradise Valley. Four Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination in next week’s primary election as their party targets the longtime GOP stronghold as a possible pickup in November.

