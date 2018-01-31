Goodyear students treated for eating marijuana candy

GOODYEAR (KGUN-TV) - Five students at a Goodyear charter school got sick from eating marijuana gummy candy, police say.

The five students, aged 10-11 years old, said they were light headed and had stomach aches Tuesday.

Goodyear Fire Department officials say the children were evaluated, cleared of any health issues, and were released to their parents.

Students and parents will be interviewed as part of an investigation, but police say the children believed they were eating gummy candy.

Incito Schools posted a statement saying the flu-like symptoms prompted concern, so it called for help. Read the full statement here: