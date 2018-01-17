Goodwill evacuated, bomb squad and Army at the scene

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Goodwill Donation Center just east of Silverlake Rd. and Kino Pkwy. has been evacuated Wednesday afternoon after employees found a military ordnance at the store.

Tucson police say the Goodwill location was the only building evacuated.

The TPD bomb squad is at the scene and Army members are on the way.

