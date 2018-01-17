Goodwill evacuated, bomb squad and Army at the scene

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 45°
A couple in Ohio accidentally dropped off a duffel bag containing almost $100,000 at an Ohio Goodwill. Thanks to a couple of honest employees, they got back every dime.
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Goodwill Donation Center just east of Silverlake Rd. and Kino Pkwy. has been evacuated Wednesday afternoon after employees found a military ordnance at the store.
Tucson police say the Goodwill location was the only building evacuated.
The TPD bomb squad is at the scene and Army members are on the way.
Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for updates.