Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop announced as new sponsor of Arizona Bowl

After several years under Barstool Sports, The Arizona Bowl, held each year in Tucson, has taken on a new sponsor: Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.

Hip-hop artist and producer Dr. Dre (real name Andre Young) rose to prominence as a member of N.W.A. in the 1980s. It was through his 1992 album, "The Chronic" on Death Row Records, that the world was introduced to Snoop Dogg (otherwise known as Calvin Broadus, Jr.)

Together and as solo artists, the two have become household names and trailblazers in the genre.

They launched their spirits company earlier this year and Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop is their first ready-to-drink, canned beverage through the venture.

The name Gin & Juice comes from the song of the same name, off of Snoop Dogg's 1993 album, "Doggystyle."

The company has signed on to be multi-year sponsors of The Arizona Bowl, which will now by known as the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop, according to a news release from bowl officials. It is set to take place this year on Dec. 28.

This will be the first time an alcohol partner will be the presenting sponsor in an NCAA Bowl Game, the news release said.

“I’ve sent many players through my (Snoop Youth Football League) to colleges (and the NFL) so it’s only fitting that I bring the ‘juice’ back to college football,” Snoop Dogg said in the news release. “Dr. Dre and I are excited to bring our brand to the next level with this partnership, and we’re going to make the Arizona Bowl into a game day experience like never before.”

