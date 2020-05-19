Menu

Golf N' Stuff set to reopen with safety protocols

Posted at 6:37 PM, May 18, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson family favorite is set to reopen Wednesday.

Golf N' Stuff is reopening just the golf portion of the business, as of now.

They are asking all golfers to wear a mask and stick to social distancing guidelines.

Golf N' Stuff will only allow four players per tee time and will only allow games to start every ten minutes.

Manger Heidi Saxton said "We're going to be sanitizing all the clubs before they're used and then after and we're sanitizing all the golf balls. We have pencils for score keeping that we're going to be sanitzing after each use. Then for our lines we're going to have taped marks for everyone to stand so there's right distancing."

They will be open daily from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

