Golf carts destroyed by fire at Randolph Golf Complex

Posted at 5:22 PM, Sep 13, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department (TFD) says a fire broke out in a Golf Cart Storage area at the Randolph Dell Urich Golf Course.

According to TFD, the fire started around 2:30 a.m. and damaged about 90 carts, as well as the solar panels on the storage area.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation, say officials.

