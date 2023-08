In a call that would make Indiana Jones shake in his boots, Golder Ranch Fire recently helped remove a den of snakes from a home at North Shadow Mountain Drive and West Hardy Road.

Among the snakes removed from the bricked area next to the home: Nine baby rattlesnakes, one adult rattlesnake and one large bull snake.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AGFD), rattlesnakes are most active in the daylight hours and easily blend into surroundings.