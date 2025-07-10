Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Golder Ranch helps man having a seizure on a roof in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday morning, Golder Ranch Fire District crews helped a man on a roof having a medical emergency.

They were dispatched to the area of Sterling Ave and Woodburne Ave, in Oro Valley, to help an adult man having a seizure while working on a roof.

In a statement, Golder Ranch Fire District said Firefighters accessed the patient using a ground ladder and began immediate care. They said in coordination with their Special Operations team, the man was safely brought down from the roof.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

