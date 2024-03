The Golder Ranch Fire District is teaming up with the group "Impact of Southern Arizona" for their big annual food drive.

This time around, they're hoping to collect 5,000 boxes, cans or packages of non-perishable food.

The food drive will be happening on Friday, March 29th from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Wal-Mart on Tangerine.

Just look for the Golder Ranch Fire truck in the parking lot.