Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Golder Ranch Fire, Oro Valley Hospital hosts food collection drive for those in need

items.[0].image.alt
oro valley hospital.bmp
Posted at 3:51 PM, Apr 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-21 18:51:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Golder Ranch Fire District and Oro Valley Hospital are hosting a food drive collection to benefit those in need around southern Arizona.

According to a press release from Golder Ranch Fire District, the mission of the food drive is to help those in the community who rely on IMPACT food bank of southern Arizona.

The food collection will be drive-thru in efforts to minimize contact, which will take place Tuesday, April 28 at the Oro Valley Hospital, 1551 E. Tangerine Road from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Donations are welcomed including; nonperishable food items. Those donations will put food on the table for low income families.

“Being able to supply food to families in our community provides the full circle of care which has never been more important than it is right now," Fire Chief Randy Karrer said.

Currently, IMPACT is feeding over 1,800 people. Fresh food is also being purchased from wholesalers to provide food for IMPACT clients.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.