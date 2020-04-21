Golder Ranch Fire, Oro Valley Hospital hosts food collection drive for those in need

TUCSON, Ariz. — Golder Ranch Fire District and Oro Valley Hospital are hosting a food drive collection to benefit those in need around southern Arizona.

According to a press release from Golder Ranch Fire District, the mission of the food drive is to help those in the community who rely on IMPACT food bank of southern Arizona.

The food collection will be drive-thru in efforts to minimize contact, which will take place Tuesday, April 28 at the Oro Valley Hospital, 1551 E. Tangerine Road from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Donations are welcomed including; nonperishable food items. Those donations will put food on the table for low income families.

“Being able to supply food to families in our community provides the full circle of care which has never been more important than it is right now," Fire Chief Randy Karrer said.

Currently, IMPACT is feeding over 1,800 people. Fresh food is also being purchased from wholesalers to provide food for IMPACT clients.