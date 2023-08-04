Golder Ranch Fire establishes award for Captain who died unexpectedly

Golder Ranch Fire EMS Division has established an EMS Provider of the Year Award in honor of Captain Randall Watts, a paramedic with Golder Ranch who died unexpectedly in March.

The award will be given to paramedics who "embody outstanding qualities of competence, care and compassion in delivering patient-centered healthcare," according to a post on the Golder Ranch Fire Twitter page.

Watts had served with the department since August 2002 and had been Captain since 2014. He served on the Technical Rescue Team and took part in the Labor Management Group.