Golder Ranch Fire chief receives award for efforts in the field

Golder Ranch Fire Chief Tom Brandhuber was recently recognized at the annual Southwest Regional Trauma Conference for the impact he has made on the local Emergency Medical Services (EMS) system.

Brandhuber was given the Goodfellow Award for his efforts in reducing the time ambulances at hospital emergency rooms have to wait to turn patient care over, according to a news release issued by Golder Ranch.

Golder Ranch Fire District also received recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending in 2022, according to the news release.