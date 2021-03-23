Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Go on a virtual tour of Cochise County

items.[0].image.alt
Tombstone Courthouse State Park
Built in 1882 in the shape of a Roman cross, the two-story Victorian structure once housed the offices of the sheriff, recorder, treasurer, board of supervisors, jail, and courtrooms of Cochise County.
Trip-2012-Tombstone-4-1024x768.jpg
Posted at 5:32 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 08:32:12-04

COCHISE, Ariz. (KGUN) — This week, a select group of tour operators and travel writers can get a virtual tour of Cochise County.

Cochise County Tourism & Economic Council (CCTEC) says the virtual tour features attractions in 13 segments. Those include cuisine, wine country, bucket list attractions and outdoor activities.

CCTEC Marketing Coordinator Kate Cox said, “With COVID-19 safety measure curtailing travel around the globe, we wanted to help tour operators and writers experience Cochise County so they can plan to visit our area after people are more comfortable traveling again."

CCTEC says the tour will be available by March 29th on the Explore Cochise Facebook and YouTube pages.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.