Go on a virtual tour of Cochise County

COCHISE, Ariz. (KGUN) — This week, a select group of tour operators and travel writers can get a virtual tour of Cochise County.

Cochise County Tourism & Economic Council (CCTEC) says the virtual tour features attractions in 13 segments. Those include cuisine, wine country, bucket list attractions and outdoor activities.

CCTEC Marketing Coordinator Kate Cox said, “With COVID-19 safety measure curtailing travel around the globe, we wanted to help tour operators and writers experience Cochise County so they can plan to visit our area after people are more comfortable traveling again."

CCTEC says the tour will be available by March 29th on the Explore Cochise Facebook and YouTube pages.

