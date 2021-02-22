Glass recycling program bins save Tucson money

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The new way to recycle glass in Tucson is designed to save the city money and create resources for development.

Ward 6 Council Member Steve Kozachik says the old recycling program was costing the city a couple of million dollars a year.

"We decided look let's save some money," Kozachik said. "Let's collect the glass ourselves, create our own local secondary market."

Now glass is being turned into concrete, material to fill sandbags, and more.

One issue residents have is the locations of the bins. They have been primarily in parks and offices as opposed to businesses people would frequently visit.

"Put the recycling bins in a more convenient location where everyone is going to have to go eventually, like a grocery store," Bob Fish, a resident of Tucson, said.

Right now there are 21 bins across the city, but there are plans to add more.

"I am working with businesses right now that do want to sign on so they can have a large bin at their place," Kozachik said. "It will get better over time."

For a full list of where you can find a bin, click here, or check out the map below: