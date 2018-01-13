Glance: Arizona executive budget proposal by the numbers

Fair
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey presented a $10.1 billion spending package Friday for the budget year beginning July 1. Here's a look at the numbers in top general fund spending categories:
K-12 EDUCATION:
The budget includes spending of $4.5 billion, up from $4.2 billion in the current budget.
MEDICAID:
Spending flat at $1.8 billion.
PRISONS:
Spending is up slightly to $1.09 billion.
STATE UNIVERSITIES:
Spending rises by about $27 million to $725 million.
SOCIAL SERVICES:
The state's social services agency gets the biggest percentage boost of any major department, going up 8 percent to $632 million.
CHILD SAFETY:
Spending on the state's child safety agency is $388 million, up $10 million.