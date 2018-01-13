Glance: Arizona executive budget proposal by the numbers

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey presented a $10.1 billion spending package Friday for the budget year beginning July 1. Here's a look at the numbers in top general fund spending categories:

K-12 EDUCATION:

The budget includes spending of $4.5 billion, up from $4.2 billion in the current budget.

MEDICAID:

Spending flat at $1.8 billion.

PRISONS:

Spending is up slightly to $1.09 billion.

STATE UNIVERSITIES:

Spending rises by about $27 million to $725 million.

SOCIAL SERVICES:

The state's social services agency gets the biggest percentage boost of any major department, going up 8 percent to $632 million.

CHILD SAFETY:

Spending on the state's child safety agency is $388 million, up $10 million.