Gladden Farms association in Marana warns of parking patrol impostor

The Gladden Farms Community Association in Marana warned its Facebook followers on Friday to keep an eye out for a parking enforcement impostor.

The Association received a report of an individual impersonating its parking patrol and distributing a bright green warning to parked cars.

"Please be aware that our official parking notice flyers clearly contain the Gladden Farms Association logo, are not adhesive, and are distributed by our contracted vendor, Oversii," the post said.

The association asked residents to report any suspicious activity regarding stickers or flyers to its main office.

For more information regarding our parking regulations, please visit our website: https://www.gfcalifestyle.com/parking/