Giron sentenced to probation, community service for tampering with evidence

Jana Giron, the woman involved in a crash that led to the death of Caitlin Festerling, 21, and Paul Garcia, 22, in 2019, was sentenced to three years probation and 300 hours of community service Friday morning for tampering with evidence.

Giron faced trial this summer after an investigation revealed she rear-ended the car of Festerling and Garcia, causing the vehicle to swerve into oncoming traffic where it was struck by another car. Festerling and Garcia died following the crash.

Giron initially faced six charges, including two counts of manslaughter, two counts of criminal damage, endangerment and tampering with evidence. The jury declared a mistrial on five of the six charges but found her guilty of tampering with evidence for deleting text messages sent or received around the time of the crash.

Giron will be retried on Feb. 4, 2025, for the charges of manslaughter, criminal damage and endangerment.