Girl Scout event teaches money management and leadership skills

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Get your wallets ready, Girl Scout Cookie season is right around the corner. Girl Scouts from around Southern Arizona gathered at the McKale Center Saturday to kick off the season.

During the season, the scouts not only sell cookies but learn life skills like money management and leadership.

The money earned from the sales goes toward community projects and troop activities.

Adriana Chavez, the top cookie seller in 2017, said, "I've seen a lot of girls become more involved with the community and better at speaking to people. They just want to help out more and be more involved in everything."

After the program, the scouts stayed to cheer on the University of Arizona women's gymnastics team.

Girl Scout cookies will go on sale starting next Saturday, January 13, and run through March 4.