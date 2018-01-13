TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Girl Scout cookie season kicks off this weekend in Southern Arizona. Hundreds of boxes of cookies were distributed Friday to get ready for Girl Scouts to sell.

The organization says the girls will learn how to set goals, manage money, make decisions, communication skills, and business ethics when selling cookies.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the cookies will stay with Southern Arizona.

You can buy cookies January 13 through March 4.