Gila topminnow artwork comes to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - A series of public events in Tucson this weekend will celebrate the brand new Gila topminnow artwork in downtown Tucson and along The Loop, a network of shared-use paths throughout the city.

In November, the endangered Gila topminnow was found in the Santa Cruz River, and a team of artists stenciled artwork of the fish and the story of its return and painted it in multiple Tucson location.

The project is a collaboration between Pima County, the Sonoran Institute, and Tucson artist Kimi Eisele. The goal of the project is to expand public awareness of the flowing water and vegetation alongside the Santa Cruz River from Tucson to Marana.

On Thursday, June 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. there will be a Gila topminnow bike decorating party at EXO Bar, 403 N. 6th Ave., for the bike ride on Saturday. You can also toast to the topminnow with a special cocktail at the bar.

The bike ride on Saturday, June 16, is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on The Loop Path on the east side of the Santa Cruz River. The ride is 4.7 miles.