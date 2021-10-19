Watch
Gila River tribe breaks ground on 4th casino in Phoenix area

Posted at 1:08 PM, Oct 19, 2021
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — The Gila River Indian Community’s gambling operation has begun construction of its fourth casino in metro Phoenix. Gila River Hotels & Casinos on Monday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the planned Santan Mountain casino.

The 160-acre, $150 million project will be located in the Chandler area near Gilbert Road and Hunt Highway. Two of the tribe’s current casinos also are located in the Chandler area. The other is on the metro area’s southwestern rim. The tribe announced the new casino project last summer after signing a revised gambling compact with the state.

Arizona lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey approved gambling expansion legislation earlier this year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

